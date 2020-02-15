Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells $205,120.00 in Stock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $200.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $143.91 and a fifty-two week high of $207.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.01.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,243,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,490,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,207,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,807,000 after purchasing an additional 232,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,762,000 after purchasing an additional 690,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 19.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 563,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

