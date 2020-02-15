Rosenblatt Securities Increases RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $245.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on RingCentral from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RingCentral from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.10.

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of -378.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $98.19 and a 12 month high of $246.46.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total transaction of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,993,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $80,847.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 210,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,641,084. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $842,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 22.2% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 63.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 0.8% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

