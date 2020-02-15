salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.49.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $189.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.13. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.07, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $192.60.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $52,510.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $101,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,589.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,128 shares of company stock valued at $79,779,248 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $134,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,632.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153,360 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.