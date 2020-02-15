Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.45% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 31,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SGMO shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Sangamo Therapeutics Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.