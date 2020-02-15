Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) PT Lowered to $41.00

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE:SERV opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -53.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.56. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $58.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,267,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 208.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 136,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 92,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 91,600 shares during the last quarter.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

