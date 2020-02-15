Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Declines By 8.8%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,900 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada stock. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paramount Gold Nevada as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.91 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

