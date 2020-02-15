Short Interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Declines By 9.1%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100,000 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 38,630,000 shares. Currently, 31.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Several research analysts have commented on SENS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 2,732,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senseonics during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,565 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:SENS opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.07. Senseonics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $3.37.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

