Short Interest in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Decreases By 15.0%

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the January 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

