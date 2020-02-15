SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO Sells $58,400.00 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Patrick Lynch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $69,880.00.

On Tuesday, December 10th, James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.67. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $59.10 and a 12-month high of $74.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

