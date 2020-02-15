Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded to Sell at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SPH. TheStreet lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.93.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

