SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,602,117 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,021 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of SunCoke Energy worth $28,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $26,394.00. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $530.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

