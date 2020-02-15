Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $996,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 53.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 181,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the third quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 37,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Charter Equity raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

