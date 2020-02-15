Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,434 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,358,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPX opened at $95.91 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.79.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.20. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.64.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $30,587.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,003.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $891,983.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,848.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,059 shares of company stock worth $939,166 over the last ninety days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

