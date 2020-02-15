TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 532.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.13% of TopBuild worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in TopBuild by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in TopBuild by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TopBuild by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $118.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $120.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.72.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

