Trex (NYSE:TREX) Hits New 1-Year High at $102.84

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $102.84 and last traded at $102.36, with a volume of 25344 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.85.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after purchasing an additional 205,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Trex in the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Trex by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Trex Company Profile (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

