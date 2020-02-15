V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $82,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $82,990.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $173,500.00.

On Monday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $77,640.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $81.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.59. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,000. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

