Wells Fargo & Co Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $140.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AAP. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.33.

AAP stock opened at $133.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.31. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $129.94 and a 52 week high of $182.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day moving average is $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3,687.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

