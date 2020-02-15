Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7,328.6% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $3,305,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth $856,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 403,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.88. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.49%.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

