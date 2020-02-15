William D. Moss Sells 6,623 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Stock

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.18 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 514.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 277,058 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $6,513,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 1,609.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 170,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 239,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after acquiring an additional 96,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 240.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 89,143 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OCFC shares. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.50 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

