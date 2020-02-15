Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,994,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445,456 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 130,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 72,170 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 27.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 235,262 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wipro by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 169,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 31,534 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIT shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

