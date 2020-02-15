Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Up 0.6%

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $5.05, 37,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,764,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WETF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $746.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other news, President R Jarrett Lilien purchased 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.41. Also, insider Peter M. Ziemba purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Insiders purchased 225,628 shares of company stock valued at $967,944 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wisdom Tree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

