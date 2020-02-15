WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,256 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 50,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $2,077,853.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,405 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul S. Greenplate sold 6,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $264,374.88. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.98.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 20.98%. Analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

