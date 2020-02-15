Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,232,000 after purchasing an additional 707,906 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth $27,519,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,845,000 after purchasing an additional 486,380 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,708,000 after purchasing an additional 407,063 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $12,207,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,440.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

