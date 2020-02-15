ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN) Stock Price Up 18.4%

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (CVE:ZEN) rose 18.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45, approximately 270,782 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 419% from the average daily volume of 52,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.36. The company has a market cap of $28.95 million and a PE ratio of -20.77.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions (CVE:ZEN)

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the mining of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for graphite. It holds a 100% interest in the Albany property located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Zenyatta Ventures Ltd.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEN Graphene Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.