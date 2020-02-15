Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12, 32,553 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 605,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) by 1,523.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,723 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

