1,177 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Apple from $330.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.38 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

