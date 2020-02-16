$22.68 Million in Sales Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce sales of $22.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.80 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $109.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $257.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $128.73 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $231.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 77.45 and a beta of 1.95. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,048,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,286,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 35,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $2,141,409.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 882,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,080,298.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 248,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,591,357. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

