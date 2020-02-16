$36.87 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group Inc (NYSE:DHX) to post sales of $36.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $36.85 million. DHI Group posted sales of $37.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $151.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.25 million to $151.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $160.59 million, with estimates ranging from $158.98 million to $162.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.39. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DHI Group by 682.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DHI Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DHI Group by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

