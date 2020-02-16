51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of 51job worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in 51job by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in 51job by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 51job during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in 51job by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $80.00 on Friday. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.94.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $138.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 51job, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

JOBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 51job from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 51job in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

