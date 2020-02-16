ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACCO Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.55 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $118,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

