Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Update

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the January 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

AMZN stock opened at $2,134.87 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,817.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,239,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $127,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,421 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $71,025,000 after acquiring an additional 30,168 shares in the last quarter. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.