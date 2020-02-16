Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMRH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the January 15th total of 93,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ameri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameri in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ameri by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameri by 819.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 152,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

AMRH stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91. Ameri has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Ameri Company Profile

Ameri Holdings, Inc specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both.

