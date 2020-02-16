Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.90.

AMP stock opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $121.57 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total value of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

