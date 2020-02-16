Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 915,200 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the January 15th total of 839,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Anterix in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

ATEX stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. Anterix has a 12-month low of $33.14 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Anterix by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after buying an additional 1,905,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,277,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,976,000. Serengeti Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

