Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) will report sales of $70.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $70.58 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $61.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full-year sales of $275.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $275.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $283.47 million, with estimates ranging from $281.58 million to $285.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AINV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of AINV opened at $17.16 on Friday. Apollo Investment has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $42,932.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,674 shares in the company, valued at $80,299.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AINV. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,529,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

