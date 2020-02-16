Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after purchasing an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $324.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

