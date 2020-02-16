Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $50,203,000 after buying an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 1,194.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,846 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,338,000 after buying an additional 16,147 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.90. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,421.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.