Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,920,000 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 19,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,431,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,393,000 after buying an additional 1,195,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,598,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716,947 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,804,000 after buying an additional 863,181 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 66.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,071,712 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 823,448 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

