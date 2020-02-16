Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ashland Global has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

In other news, insider William J. Heitman sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $40,205.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,860.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock valued at $314,538. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

