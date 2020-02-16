Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Update

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the January 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Atreca news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,919 shares of company stock valued at $690,193 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,721,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atreca by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,769,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atreca by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Atreca by 117.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $20.98 on Friday. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atreca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

