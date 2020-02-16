BidaskClub Downgrades Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) to Hold

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HOOK. ValuEngine downgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HOOK opened at $12.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. Hookipa Pharma has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Igor Matushansky sold 11,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $90,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,023.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Klaus Orlinger sold 6,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $81,603.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,702.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,031 shares of company stock valued at $607,724.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 68,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.71% of the company’s stock.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

