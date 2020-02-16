BidaskClub Upgrades Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) to Hold

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $174.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.96. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $134.04 and a 52-week high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $329.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

