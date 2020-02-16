BidaskClub Upgrades Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) to Buy

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.09, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $146,150.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $65,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,060 in the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.