BidaskClub Upgrades Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Buy

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRYS. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.18. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 54.87 and a current ratio of 54.87.

In related news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 9,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $563,486.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,994,089 shares in the company, valued at $123,314,463.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 22,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.33, for a total transaction of $1,157,591.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,024,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,945,591.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,180 shares of company stock worth $3,052,469. 34.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 40.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 496,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after acquiring an additional 143,409 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 21.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech in the third quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 194.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KB103, which is in Phase II of a Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease.

