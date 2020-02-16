BidaskClub Upgrades Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) to “Hold”

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.95 and a beta of 0.36. Materialise has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,117,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,124,000 after buying an additional 963,021 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 5,525.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,116,000 after buying an additional 2,079,032 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

