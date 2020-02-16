BidaskClub Upgrades News (NASDAQ:NWS) to Hold

News (NASDAQ:NWS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NWS opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. News has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in News by 838.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

