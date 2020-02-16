BidaskClub Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Sell

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.54.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.18 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $327.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $442,895.51. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,595. Company insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,730.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

