BidaskClub Upgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Strong-Buy

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Goldman Sachs Group raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.33.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $294.61 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $178.57 and a 1 year high of $294.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.51, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day moving average of $245.80.

In related news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.