BidaskClub Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to “Sell”

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Upwork stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Upwork has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $25.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,148 shares of company stock worth $1,489,864 over the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

