Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WIFI. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of WIFI opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.36 million, a P/E ratio of -126.36 and a beta of 1.07. Boingo Wireless has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 71.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 67,703 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 391.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 190,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

